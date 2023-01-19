Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.74 million and $978,649.01 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,766.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00583384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00205131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00042375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00056422 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20675747 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $963,484.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

