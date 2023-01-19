Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.33 and traded as low as C$37.55. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$38.15, with a volume of 178,434 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$590.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$590.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.