Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.33 and traded as low as C$37.55. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$38.15, with a volume of 178,434 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.
Uni-Select Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.
About Uni-Select
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.