United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

