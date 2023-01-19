United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.35 billion-$11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.15.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

