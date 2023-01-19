United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Up 1%

Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.91. 15,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 98.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter.

