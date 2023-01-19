UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,287,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,155,128,000 after purchasing an additional 747,694 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $476.24 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

