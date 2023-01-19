Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 69.6% in December

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ULH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $505.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also

