Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.0845 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $890,265.94 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

