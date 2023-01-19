Uquid Coin Price Reaches $6.05 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00029126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and $2.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00428384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.21 or 0.30069405 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00766588 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.