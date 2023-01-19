USD Coin Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.11 billion and $3.19 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00428099 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.01 or 0.30049411 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00764248 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,099,913,059 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
