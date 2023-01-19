Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Usio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 13,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.42.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Usio had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Analysts predict that Usio will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Usio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Usio during the third quarter worth $44,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 311.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
Featured Stories
