Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 13,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Usio had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Analysts predict that Usio will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Usio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 112,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $237,391.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,825,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,667.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 39,994 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $77,188.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 112,508 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $237,391.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,825,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,667.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 510,031 shares of company stock worth $1,051,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Usio during the third quarter worth $44,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 311.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

