Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $717,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 82,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,815. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.81. The company has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

