Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 374.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZS traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.84. 32,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

