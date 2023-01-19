Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,551. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

