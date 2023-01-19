Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BJ opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.