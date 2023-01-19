Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

