Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,681 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.