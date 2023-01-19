Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

