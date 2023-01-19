Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,244,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

