Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 3.4 %

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $679.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.53. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

