Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $126.43 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

