Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $150.90 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

