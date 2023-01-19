Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 48.4% in December

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALN traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 5,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valneva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.