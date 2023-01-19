Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 48.4% in December

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Valneva Stock Performance
NASDAQ VALN traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 5,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valneva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
