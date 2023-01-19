Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 490,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

