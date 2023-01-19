VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.15

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.15 and traded as high as $23.53. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 11,411 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.