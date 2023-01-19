Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.73 and last traded at $62.80. 15,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period.

