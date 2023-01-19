Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 5.78% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,617,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

