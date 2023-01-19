Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

