Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

