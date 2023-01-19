Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,895 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 161,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904,007. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

