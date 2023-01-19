Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $297.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

