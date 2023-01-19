Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 613.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $297.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.