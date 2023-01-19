Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.41% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $123,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.