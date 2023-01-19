Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 59,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,005. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

