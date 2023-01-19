Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $193.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

