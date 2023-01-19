Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $514,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

