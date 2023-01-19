Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Reduced by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

