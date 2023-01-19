Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1,267.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $140.19. 23,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

