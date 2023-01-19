Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.