Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $801,614.96

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $62.25 million and $801,614.96 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024348 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,403,140,007 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

