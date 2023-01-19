Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0218 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.81 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00429934 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.56 or 0.30178201 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00758222 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181024 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,850,555.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

