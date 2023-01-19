Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.24 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.79 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00427002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,220.40 or 0.29972370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00783152 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181024 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,850,555.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

