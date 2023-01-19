Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Veracyte Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 733,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,133. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,956 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

