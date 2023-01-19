Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 10,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 734,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Specifically, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,962 shares of company stock worth $5,031,956. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.