Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $583,914.29

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $583,914.29 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00400299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00773854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00097798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00578961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00203880 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,152,525 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

