Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.00. Veris Residential shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 8,722 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

