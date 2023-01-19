Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $75.21 million and $1,801.18 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $34.99 or 0.00166627 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

