Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $113,400.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,064.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00398218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00098231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00575180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00204902 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,926,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.