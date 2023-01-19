Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 132,562 shares.The stock last traded at $12.29 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Vertex Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,841. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 14.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

