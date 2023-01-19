Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 39,987 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. 590,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,656,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $144.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

